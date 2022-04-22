Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

Equifax stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,355. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.82. Equifax has a one year low of $202.94 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.54.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

