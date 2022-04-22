Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Equifax stock opened at $202.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 1 year low of $202.94 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

