EQT Co. (EQT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 1st

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

EQT has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EQT to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $42.04 on Friday. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in EQT by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in EQT by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

