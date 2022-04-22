Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Enviva alerts:

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Enviva by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

EVA traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $85.84. 308,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,771. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.