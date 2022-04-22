Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Shares of ESVIF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 8,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

