Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

ENGIY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 184,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,527. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

