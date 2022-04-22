Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Price Target Increased to C$14.60 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.60 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

TSE EFR opened at C$10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 833.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.47. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$2.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

