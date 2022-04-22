Energi Trading Up 2.4% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $39.27 million and $524,353.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00187105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00393680 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 52,228,735 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

