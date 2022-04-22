Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

ENLAY stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

