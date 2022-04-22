Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 55,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR)
