Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 55,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

