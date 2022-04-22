Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.00.

Emera stock opened at C$64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$55.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

