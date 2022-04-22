Elitium Trading Down 4.6% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $60.79 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005367 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

