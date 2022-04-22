EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $206.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

EGP stock opened at $213.33 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.23 and its 200 day moving average is $199.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,392,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $793,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

