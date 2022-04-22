Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Eastern has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eastern by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

