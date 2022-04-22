Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.45 ($49.95).

DUE stock opened at €26.02 ($27.98) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €23.26 ($25.01) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($47.40).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

