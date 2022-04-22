DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,900. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

