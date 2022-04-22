DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. 2,480,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,900. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

