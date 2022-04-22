DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE:DD opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.