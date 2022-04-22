Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 197093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$121.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

