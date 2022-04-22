Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 197093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$121.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile (CVE:FLT)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.