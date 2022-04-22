Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 13th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$48.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th.

