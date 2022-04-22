Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading Down 0.5%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.42). Approximately 308,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 167,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.43).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

