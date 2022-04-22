Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.450-$8.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Dover by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

