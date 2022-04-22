DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.74.

DASH stock opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a PE ratio of -66.15. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,872,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,300,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

