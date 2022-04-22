Don-key Market Cap Reaches $6.00 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $163,912.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00271362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,306,083 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

