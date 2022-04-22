Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.83

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.83 and traded as high as C$75.57. Dollarama shares last traded at C$75.48, with a volume of 369,394 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

