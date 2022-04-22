Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. 1,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

