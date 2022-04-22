Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $101,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 198,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIN opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

