DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSRLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of DSRLF stock remained flat at $$130.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.20. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $238.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

