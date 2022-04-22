Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $137.24. 11,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 102.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 96,550 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

