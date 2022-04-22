Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.86 ($25.66).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.48 ($18.80) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.76 and a 200-day moving average of €16.55. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

