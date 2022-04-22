Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($127.96) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($196.77) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.53 ($174.76).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €130.00 ($139.78) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($183.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.15. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

