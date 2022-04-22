Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.66) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.72) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.49 ($14.51).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($17.95).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

