Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $65.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

