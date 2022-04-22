Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.89.

DCGO opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

