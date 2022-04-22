DerivaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.72 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $58.72 million and approximately $951,174.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00005696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.27 or 0.07492814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,539.28 or 1.00078949 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036518 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

