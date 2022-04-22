DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.