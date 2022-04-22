DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

