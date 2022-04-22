DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $180,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.09. 3,686,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

