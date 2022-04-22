DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00272326 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005016 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $751.53 or 0.01901189 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

