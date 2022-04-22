Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.35.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

