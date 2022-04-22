Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Research Coverage Started at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.23.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

