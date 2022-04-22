Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

DK opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,803. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

