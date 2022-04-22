Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.67

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 2024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.73.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

