DeGate Hits Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DeGate has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.37 or 0.07379845 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,606.59 or 0.99745332 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

