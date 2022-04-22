Decentraland (MANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Billion

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00005158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $244.10 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,694,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,842,484,069 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

