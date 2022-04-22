Decentral Games (DG) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $102.26 million and approximately $639,587.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.51 or 0.07345933 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,593.62 or 1.00149956 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00034249 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 498,415,990 coins and its circulating supply is 496,105,316 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

