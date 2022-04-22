DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DTEA stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTEA. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

