David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $2.50 Million Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF accounts for about 1.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 5.69% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOCT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $28.28.

