David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 3.4% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.70% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000.

NJAN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,630. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

