David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.59. 57,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,323. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

